Ten dead after shooter opens fire at high school in Canada

Ten people, including the shooter, are dead after an assailant opened fire at a high school in western Canada on Tuesday (Feb 10) in one of the country's deadliest mass casualty events in recent history.

The incident brought to Canada the type of mass shooting more common in the neighbouring United States, and was carried out by a shooter described as female, police said.

Six people were found dead inside a high school in the town of Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia, two more people were found dead at a residence believed to be connected to the incident, and another person died on the way to hospital, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

At least two other people were hospitalised with serious or life-threatening injuries, and as many as 25 people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A suspected shooter was also found dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted injury, police said, adding they did not believe there were any more suspects or an ongoing threat to the public.

"It's hard to know what to say on a night like tonight. It's the kind of thing that feels like it happens in other places and not close to home," British Columbia Premier David Eby told reporters.

Police released almost no details about the shooter except to say the person was described a female - potentially an unusual development as mass shootings in North America are almost always carried out by men.

A police active shooter alert said the suspect was described "as female in a dress with brown hair". Police Superintendent Ken Floyd later confirmed at a news conference that the suspect described in the alert was the same person found dead in the school.

Police did not say how many of the victims may have been minors.

"TIGHT-KNIT COMMUNITY"

Tumbler Ridge is a remote municipality with a population of around 2,400 people in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in northern British Columbia, approximately 1,155km northeast of Vancouver. Images of the town show a snow-covered landscape filled with pine trees.

Tumbler Ridge Secondary School has 160 students in grades seven through 12, roughly ages 12 to 18, according to its website. The school was closed for the rest of the week and counselling will be made available to those in need, school officials said.

Officials said the town's small police force was on the scene within two minutes of receiving a call, and that victims were still being assessed hours after the incident.

"This is a small, tight-knit community with a small RCMP detachment as well, who responded in two minutes, no doubt saving lives today," Nina Krieger, British Columbia's public safety minister, told reporters.