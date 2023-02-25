Canada sending four more Leopard tanks to Ukraine

TORONTO: Canada is sending four additional battle tanks to Ukraine - doubling its commitment - and sanctioning an additional 192 Russian individuals and entities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday (Feb 24).

"Canada has stood in solidarity with Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict," Trudeau said in a news conference on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We will continue to do so," Trudeau told journalists, speaking in Toronto where he is to attend an evening vigil for the victims of the war.

While decrying Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war of aggression" and calling him "dangerous, cowardly and weak," he also acknowledged: "We know that this fight is not over."