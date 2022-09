WASHINGTON: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday (Sep 6) a stabbing spree in Canada, where mass violence is rare, is "senseless" and "devastating."

"We stand with Canada, our ally and neighbor and all those affected by this tragedy and condemn this senseless violence," Jean-Pierre said.

Canada's extensive manhunt extended into its third day on Tuesday with hundreds of officers searching for the surviving suspect in the stabbing spree that killed 10 people.