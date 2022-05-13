Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Canada Supreme Court rules extreme intoxication can be defence in violent crime cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Canada Supreme Court rules extreme intoxication can be defence in violent crime cases

Canada Supreme Court rules extreme intoxication can be defence in violent crime cases

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Supreme Court of Canada building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

13 May 2022 11:04PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 11:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Supreme Court of Canada on Friday (May 13) ruled that defendants accused of violent crimes such as homicide and sexual assault can use self-induced extreme intoxication as a defence, striking down a federal law supported by women's advocacy groups.

The Supreme Court said a law passed by Parliament in 1995 that prohibits the defence was unconstitutional and violates the country's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

At issue was whether defendants accused of a violent crime in criminal court can raise extreme intoxication known as "non-mental disorder automatism" as a defence.

In doing so, defendants can claim their actions were involuntary as a result of taking drugs or alcohol, and, as a result, cannot be held criminally responsible for their actions.

Canadian courts have been split on the issue, while women's advocacy groups have argued that the law is needed to protect women and children as violence disproportionately affects them.

Four out of every five victims of intimate partner violence were women and women were five times more likely to experience sexual assault in 2019, based on Canadian government data.

In 1994, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of an extreme intoxication defence by a suspect who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a wheelchair while he was drunk.

In response to the Supreme Court's ruling, Canada's Parliament passed a law which prohibited defendants from using extreme intoxication as a defence in violent crime cases. That law was enacted in 1995.

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us