Trudeau slams Trump's 'dumb' tarrifs

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday (Mar 4) angrily denounced Donald Trump's "dumb" tariffs and accused the US president of seeking to collapse Canada's economy to annex its northern neighbour.

The extraordinary warning about Trump's threat to Canadian sovereignty came as the US president delivered on his vow to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods.



Canada immediately retaliated, triggering a trade war between previously close allies and threatening future commerce across a border that regularly sees billions of dollars in daily trade.



During a fiery speech in the Canadian capital, Trudeau addressed Trump directly, saying that while he thinks Trump is a "smart guy," the tariffs are a "very dumb thing to do".