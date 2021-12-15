Canada tries to tackle Omicron amid COVID-19 pandemic fatigue

TORONTO: Canadian provinces are trying to ramp up vaccination and hand out more rapid tests amid a rising wave of the coronavirus pandemic driven by the Omicron variant, but efforts to head off infections are complicated by public fatigue almost two years into the pandemic.

Case numbers are increasing as the country's hospitals are still struggling to clear backlogs from months of postponed procedures. Many burnt-out staff are ill-equipped for another surge.

Most people in Canada, like other wealthy countries, haven't been infected with COVID-19. So if they lack vaccine protection they are especially vulnerable to Omicron, said Peter Jüni, director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

"What really worries me is that people are asleep at the steering wheel, internationally," he said.

"They have wishful thinking it will be mild ... This is not a realistic attitude."

Canada is expected to toughen restrictions on international travel with new measures to be announced on Wednesday, CBC News reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile there is "massive vulnerability" in Canada's health care systems, said Toronto infectious disease doctor Andrew Morris, and it's "highly likely" it will be overwhelmed.

The intensive care unit doctor Christie Lee oversees at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto has been relatively lucky: They got some breathing room following the last COVID-19 wave, tried to give staff vacation time and have been able to train new critical care nurses. But they know their luck may not last.

"We've been told to prepare, potentially, for rapidly increasing cases," she said.

In Alberta, which saw a punishing fourth wave, doctor Christopher Doig's Calgary ICU still has COVID-19 patients, some of whom have been there for weeks. It is still operating at about 110 per cent capacity, he said.

Shifting staff from other areas lets them "surge up" if needed. "The downside of those surges is it pulls staff from other areas," and the pandemic backlog of surgeries grows.