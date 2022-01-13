Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron COVID-19 Wellness Malaysia In Focus Novak Djokovic China climate change North Korea Singapore Parliament
Logo

World

Unvaccinated father in Quebec temporarily loses visitation rights
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron COVID-19 Wellness Malaysia In Focus Novak Djokovic China climate change North Korea Singapore Parliament

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Unvaccinated father in Quebec temporarily loses visitation rights

Unvaccinated father in Quebec temporarily loses visitation rights

FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children for distribution in Montreal, Quebec. (AFP/Andrej Ivanov)

13 Jan 2022 11:02AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 11:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONTREAL: A Canadian father, unvaccinated against COVID-19 and "opposed to health measures", lost the right to visit his 12-year-old after a Quebec judge ruled his visits would not be in the child's "best interest."

The decision, initially reported by Quebec newspaper Le Devoir and consulted by AFP, was rendered Dec 23 and suspends the father's visitation rights until February, unless he decides to get vaccinated.

"It would not be in the child's best interest to have contact with their father if he is not vaccinated and is opposed to health measures in the current epidemiological context," the judge said in his ruling, referring to a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

The issue arose when the father requested an extension of his allotted visitation time around the holidays.

The mother opposed his request. She told the court she had recently discovered he was unvaccinated and showed his previous social media posts showing an opposition to health measures.

The judge noted that while the child is vaccinated, their protection "seems reduced against the Omicron variant which is spreading at the moment in Quebec".

The mother also lives with her partner and two other children, aged 7 months and 4 years - too young for vaccines, which Canada has authorised from the age of five.

"In these circumstances, it is not in the interest of any of the three children" for the 12-year-old to visit their father, the judge ruled.

Related:

Although more than 90 per cent of adults in Quebec are vaccinated against COVID-19, the province has registered a steep increase in cases and hospitalisations in recent weeks due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

In an attempt to stem the new wave, Quebec announced on Dec 30 the return of certain restrictions, including a 10pm curfew and a ban on private gatherings.

The French-speaking province will also impose a new health tax on unvaccinated people in the coming weeks, and has already banned them from non-essential stores.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: AFP/lk

Related Topics

COVID-19 Canada

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us