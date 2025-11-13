Canada unveils new sanctions on Russian drones, energy

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Canada: Canada's foreign minister announced new sanctions on Wednesday (Nov 12) targeting Russia's drone and energy production, as she hosted her Ukrainian counterpart at a G7 meeting aiming to ramp up pressure on Moscow.

The measures also hit infrastructure that Canada says is used to launch cyberattacks on Ukraine as well as vessels that are part of Russia's so-called shadow fleet, ships allegedly used to transport Russian oil in defiance of global sanctions.

"Canada will continue to ensure that Russia's actions do not go unpunished," Foreign Minister Anita Anand told reporters alongside Ukraine's top diplomat, Andriy Sybiha.

The pair held talks near Canada's famed Niagara Falls as part of a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting.

Sybiha told reporters the talks that end Wednesday should focus on "strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities," while urging the G7 to mobilise further support for Kyiv's drone production and air defence.

Anand said Canada's new sanctions were the first on the "IT infrastructure used in Russia's hybrid strategies against Ukraine."

Companies involved in Russia's liquefied natural gas industry were among those targeted.

The measures are part of "ongoing efforts by the G7 to ramp up economic pressure on Russia to end its war," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement detailing the measures.