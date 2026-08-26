Canada slaps retaliatory tariffs on US goods worth US$20 billion as trade war intensifies

OTTAWA: Canada on Tuesday (Aug 25) announced counter-tariffs on US goods ranging between 15 and 50 per cent, intensifying the trade war between the historically close allies.

Ottawa's retaliation will take effect on Sep 8, a timeframe earlier outlined by Prime Minister Mark Carney after US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent duties came into place on Saturday.

The retaliatory tariffs of 15 per cent, 25 per cent or 50 per cent match US levels, said Canada's Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne. They impact industries including steel, dairy and electronics.

The list includes frozen and fresh fish, consumer goods like dishwashers and washing machines, as well as industrial products including railway construction materials.

Canada's government also announced a C$7.5 billion (US$5.4 billion) aid package for firms and workers.

"This is an unprecedented challenge imposed on Canada. But Canada will meet the moment," Champagne added. "I think what Canadians can see this morning is that we stand united."

Industry Minister Melanie Joly echoed Champagne's call for Canadians to support local businesses, vowing to work with new allies and trading partners.

She also pledged to "fight back" if Trump raised US tariffs on Canadian autos to 50 per cent.