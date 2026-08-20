US and Canada say they are close to final trade deal

WASHINGTON: The United States and Canada signalled Wednesday (Aug 19) that they were close to finalising a comprehensive trade deal, after US President Donald Trump paused implementing a new round of crippling tariffs.



"We've come to a deal with Canada," Trump said Wednesday, adding that it's "subject to finalization of documents."



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney remained more cautious, saying on social media that Ottawa and Washington "are now moving towards an agreement."



The planned US tariffs, set at 50 per cent, were originally due to take effect Wednesday on select Canadian goods.



But Trump announced late Tuesday that he would delay their rollout by three days as both sides worked to finalize a deal.



Carney on Wednesday applauded his Canada-US trade minister, Dominic LeBlanc, and Trump's top negotiator Jamieson Greer, for "significant progress" in the negotiations.



LeBlanc, in a separate social media post, said he met again with Greer in Washington on Wednesday and the sides were "working collaboratively towards a finalized agreement."



Emerging from the meeting, Greer, who is the US trade representative, expressed confidence that both sides have a pact that will "strengthen the North American economy."



"While we certainly, I think, have eliminated some of the irritants that we've had over the past year, we also are taking a strong foot forward on the next steps," he said, according to CNBC.