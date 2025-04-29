Canada votes as Trump renews US takeover push

Carney has argued his global financial experience has prepared him to guide Canada's response to Trump.



He has also promised to expand Canada's economic opportunities abroad to cut reliance on the United States, a country Carney says "we can no longer trust."



"We don't need chaos, we need calm. We don't need anger, we need an adult," Carney said in the campaign's closing days.



Poilievre, a 45-year-old career politician, has tried to keep the focus on domestic concerns that made Trudeau deeply unpopular toward the end of his decade in power, especially soaring living costs.



The Tory leader has argued Carney would continue "the lost Liberal decade," and that only the Conservatives will act against crime, housing shortages and other non-Trump issues Canadians rank as priorities.



"You cannot handle another four years of this," he said over the weekend.