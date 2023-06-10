Wildfires spread in British Columbia, Quebec sees signs of progress

OTTAWA: Wildfires spread in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on Friday (Jun 9), while in the east, Quebec said it would start efforts to control blazes that have sent smoke billowing across North American cities.

Canada is enduring its worst start to the wildfire season, with 2,392 fires so far this year and 4.4 million hectares burned, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC), roughly 15 times the annual average over the last decade.

The CIFFC reported 424 active fires, of which 230 were out of control. It is unusual for blazes to be burning simultaneously in the east and west, stretching resources and fuelling concerns about the consequences of climate change.

About 2,500 people were told to evacuate the community of Tumbler Ridge in northeastern British Columbia on Thursday. Officials also expanded evacuation orders for the Donnie Creek fire, the second-largest recorded in the province.

A video distributed by the British Columbia fire service showed deserted streets in Tumbler Ridge, while nearby forests were ablaze. Some evacuees are finding shelter in Dawson Creek, a town about 120km to the north-east.

"It's devastating, it hits you right in the heart ... it's scary, knowing it's this early in the season," Dawson Creek mayor Darcy Dober told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.