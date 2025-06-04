Canada, US warn of air quality hazards as Canadian fire smoke reaches Europe

OTTAWA: Canada's wildfires, which have already forced evacuations of more than 26,000 people, continued their stubborn spread on Tuesday (Jun 3), with heavy smoke choking millions of Canadians and Americans and reaching as far away as Europe.

Alerts were issued for parts of Canada and the neighbouring United States warning of hazardous air quality.

A water tanker air base was consumed by flames in Saskatchewan province, oil production has been disrupted in Alberta, and officials warned of worse to come with more communities threatened each day.

"We have some challenging days ahead of us," Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe told a news conference, adding that the number of evacuees could rise quickly.

Every summer, Canada grapples with forest fires, but an early start to the wildfire season this year and the scale of the blazes - over two million hectares burned - is worrying.

The provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba have been hardest hit. Both declared wildfire emergencies in recent days.

"This has been a very difficult time for many Canadians," federal Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski told reporters in Ottawa.

"This wildfire season has started off more quickly, and it's stronger, more intense," she said, adding that the Canadian military has deployed aircraft to evacuate remote towns in Manitoba and was ready to also assist Saskatchewan and Alberta with firefighting.