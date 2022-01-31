Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Canada withdraws non-essential personnel from embassy in Ukraine: Statement
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Canada withdraws non-essential personnel from embassy in Ukraine: Statement

Canada withdraws non-essential personnel from embassy in Ukraine: Statement

People are silhouetted in front of the Canadian national flag at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Oct 21, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

31 Jan 2022 04:21AM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 04:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Canada will temporarily withdraw non-essential Canadian employees and remaining dependents from its embassy in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said on Sunday, amid an international standoff over Russian troops massed on the country's borders.

"As we continue to closely monitor the situation, our highest priority remains the safety and security of Canadians. Our officials stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens, as required," the ministry said in a statement.

The embassy in Kyiv remains open, it said.

Canada said last week it will reinforce the team at the Canadian Embassy with experts in security, conflict management, democratic reform and consular services.

"Together, they will increase our diplomatic capacity and allow us to continue to assess and respond to the evolving situation in support of Ukraine," it said.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Canada Ukraine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us