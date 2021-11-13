Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Canada's COVID-19 cases creep higher, new curbs may be needed: Health officials
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Canada's COVID-19 cases creep higher, new curbs may be needed: Health officials

Canada's COVID-19 cases creep higher, new curbs may be needed: Health officials

FILE PHOTO: A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

13 Nov 2021 02:41AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2021 02:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OTTAWA: Canada's COVID-19 cases are creeping higher as cold weather approaches, health officials said on Friday (Nov 12), and more restrictive public health measures may be needed if cases continue to climb.

The seven-day average for new cases nationally is 2,500, 11 per cent higher than last week, Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam said. Children under 12, who cannot yet be vaccinated, are contracting COVID-19 more than all other age groups, she said.

However, a review of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years should be completed in one to two weeks, said another official, a sign inoculations for children could start this year.

Deputy chief medical officer Howard Njoo said it was important to not ease public health measures too quickly, especially as more people will spend time indoors - where contagion is more likely - in the winter.

"The country must be ready to reinstate public health measures if required due to a rise in coronavirus cases," Njoo added.

Earlier this week, Ontario, Canada's most populous province, pushed back its plan to lift restrictions next week on the number of people who can congregate in restaurants, bars and other such "high-risk settings".

The Sudbury health region in Ontario, about 400km north of Toronto, has tightened restrictions, while the Yukon territory in north-east Canada declared a state of emergency after announcing 80 COVID-19 cases in three days.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us