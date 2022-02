Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Sunday (Feb 20) that she had decided to postpone her trip to France because of rising tensions in Ukraine and would immediately fly back to Canada.

"We will be relentless in our pursuit of a diplomatic solution. There is still time for Russia to choose the path of de-escalation and dialogue," Joly said on Twitter in announcing the decision.

Joly was in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.