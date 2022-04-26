Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Canada's military leadership failed to address discrimination, panel finds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Canada's military leadership failed to address discrimination, panel finds

Canada's military leadership failed to address discrimination, panel finds

Canada's Defence Minister Anita Anand speaks with Canadian military personnel onboard a CC-17 Globemaster transport plane during a visit to highlight military aid for Ukraine at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ontario, Canada, on Apr 14, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Lars Hagberg)

26 Apr 2022 05:28AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 05:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The leaders of Canada's military have failed to address systemic racism and discrimination over the past two decades and that has harmed national security, a scathing report released on Monday (Apr 25) by the minister of defence found.

A minister's advisory panel, which began working in January 2021, issued its final report with 13 proposals to change the culture and remove barriers to inclusiveness.

"Exclusionary practices are degrading, demeaning and violate the dignity that everyone deserves," Defense Minister Anita Anand said during a presentation of the report. "These obstacles hurt our operational capacity and harm the security of our country."

The four-member advisory panel found that minorities, persons with disabilities and women are vastly under-represented in the Canadian Department of National Defense and the Canadian Armed Forces and urged the recruitment of a more diverse workforce.

It pinned systemic racism and discrimination on leadership, saying an abuse of power was a "key corrosive factor."

The report comes as Canadian military personnel are engaged in NATO missions in Latvia and Poland and helping migrants in response to the war in Ukraine.

Panel member Major Sandra Perron said more than 250 recommendations were submitted over the last two decades to military leadership to address diversity, inclusion and professional conduct. But these were poorly implemented, shelved or discarded.

"The defense team does not need to wait for an additional external team such as ourselves to tell them what to do," she said.

The report said that it was "time to be uncomfortable" when dealing with sexual misconduct in the armed forces. The Canadian military has been under pressure over allegations of sexual misconduct by senior officers, including Canada's former top soldier.

The panel called on the Canada's military to improve education while empowering indigenous people, Black people, women, transgender people and persons with disabilities.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Canada

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us