Canada's next PM Mark Carney vows to 'win' US trade war

"EXISTENTIAL CHALLENGE"

Carney warned in his victory speech that the United States under Trump was seeking to seize control of Canada.



"The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country," he said, adding: "these were dark days brought on by a country we can no longer trust".



"We're all being called to stand up for... the Canadian way of life."



Carney previously led both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. He soundly defeated his main challenger, Trudeau's former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, who held senior cabinet positions in the Liberal government first elected in 2015.



Carney won 85.9 per cent of the nearly 152,000 votes cast. Freeland took just eight per cent of the vote.



Carney campaigned on a promise to stand up to Trump.



Trump has repeatedly spoken about annexing Canada and thrown bilateral trade, the lifeblood of the Canadian economy, into chaos with dizzying tariff actions that have veered in various directions since he took office.



Trudeau said, "Canadians face from our neighbour an existential challenge".