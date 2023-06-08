Canada's Quebec expects thousands more to flee wildfires

MONTREAL: Canada's Quebec province, now the epicenter of a devastating wildfire season that has ravaged the country, expects thousands more people to be forced to flee advancing fires, its leader said on Wednesday (Jun 7).

More than 11,000 locals have already been evacuated - about half the Canadian total - and they were expected to be joined by another 4,000 residents by the end of the day.

The province, which is struggling to put out 150 fires, most of them listed as out of control, is hoping for rain to provide some relief.

But Quebec Premier Francois Legault lamented that no significant rain is forecast before Monday evening.

"This means that over the next five, six days, we cannot expect much" in terms of relief or the lifting of evacuation orders, he told a news conference.Those orders are to stay in place until at least the start of next week, Legault added.