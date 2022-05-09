Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Canada's Trudeau announces new weapons for Ukraine in visit to Kyiv
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Canada's Trudeau announces new weapons for Ukraine in visit to Kyiv

Canada's Trudeau announces new weapons for Ukraine in visit to Kyiv
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attend a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 8, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Canada's Trudeau announces new weapons for Ukraine in visit to Kyiv
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attend a news conference, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 8, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Canada's Trudeau announces new weapons for Ukraine in visit to Kyiv
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy award a Ukrainian service member during a news conference, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 8, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Canada's Trudeau announces new weapons for Ukraine in visit to Kyiv
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy award service dog "Patron" during a news conference, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 8, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
09 May 2022 06:03AM (Updated: 09 May 2022 06:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new weapons and equipment for Ukraine on Sunday (May 8) after an unannounced visit to Kyiv, the capital.

Trudeau, addressing a news conference after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also said Canada was imposing new sanctions on Russian individuals and entities in connection with Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, I'm announcing more military assistance, drone cameras, satellite imagery, small arms, ammunition and other support, including funding for demining operations," Trudeau said.

"And we're bringing forward new sanctions on 40 Russian individuals and five entities, oligarchs and close associates of the regime in the defence sector, all of them complicit in Putin's war," in a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trudeau visited the town of Irpin outside Kyiv, the focal point of fierce battles between Ukrainian and Russian troops before the Russians withdrew late in March.

He said Canada was reopening its embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

Canada was also providing US$25 million to the UN's World Food Programme as part of efforts to uphold food security and would remove trade tariffs on all Ukrainian imports to Canada for next year.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Canada Justin Trudeau

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us