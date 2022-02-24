Canada's Trudeau ends emergency powers invoked to clear protests

Canada is ending rarely used special measures invoked nine days ago to tackle weeks-long protests that shut some border crossings and paralysed Ottawa since late-January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday (Feb 24).

"The situation is no longer an emergency. Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act," Trudeau told a news conference.

"We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe," he said.

Trudeau said the emergency measures would formally be revoked in the coming hours, when Canada's governor general signs the proclamation.

The Emergencies Act was approved in the House of Commons on Monday after being announced by Trudeau last week, but not without opposition.

The main opposition Conservative Party and some provincial leaders said invoking the powers was unnecessary government over-reach.