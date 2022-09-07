Canadian manhunt for suspect in deadly stabbings stretches into fourth day

OTTAWA: Canadian police searched into a fourth day on Wednesday (Sep 7) for the remaining suspect in a stabbing spree in which 10 people were killed in and around an indigenous community, rattling a country unaccustomed to acts of mass violence.

Myles Sanderson, 30, whose brother and accused accomplice was himself found slain a day after Sunday's attacks in Saskatchewan province, was briefly believed to have resurfaced on Tuesday in the vicinity of the rampage, about 320 km (200 miles) north of the provincial capital of Regina.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) issued an alert on Tuesday of "a possible sighting" of the surviving brother in the tribal reserve of the James Smith Cree Nation, urging residents to remain indoors and be vigilant.

CBC News reported a heavy police presence on the indigenous reserve following that alert.

Hours later, however, the RCMP said its investigation had determined the suspect was elsewhere, though his whereabouts were not known and the public was urged to be cautious.

The fugitive and his brother, Damien Sanderson, 31, are suspected of stabbing 10 people to death and wounding 18 on the James Smith Cree reserve and nearby village of Weldon on Sunday, shaking an indigenous community of 3,400 people in one of the bloodiest attacks in Canada's modern history.

Damien Sanderson was found dead in a grassy area of the reserve the next day. Police said they were investigating whether the younger sibling might have killed his brother and possibly sustained injuries that might need medical attention.

Authorities have offered no possible motive for the attacks. Police said some victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.

Ivor Wayne Burns, a resident of the James Smith Cree, said the Sanderson brothers belonged to First Nations communities and were under the influence of drugs at the time of the crimes.