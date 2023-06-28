Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago and other parts of the US

CHICAGO: Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region, and in parts of the central and eastern United States.

Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy on Tuesday (Jun 28) issued an air quality alert for the entire state, while in Chicago - where the air quality has been categorized “unhealthy” by the US Environmental Protection Agency - officials are urging young people, older adults and residents with health issues to spend more time indoors.

“Just driving into the zoo ... you could just see around the buildings, kind of just haze," said Shelly Woinowski, who was visiting the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

Some day care centres in the Chicago area have told parents that their children will remain indoors on Tuesday due to the poor air quality, while one youth sports club says it adjusted its activities to add more time indoors.

“We recommend children, teens, seniors, people with heart or lung disease, and individuals who are pregnant avoid strenuous activities and limit their time outdoors,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a release. “As these unsafe conditions continue, the city will continue to provide updates and take swift action to ensure that vulnerable individuals have the resources they need to protect themselves and their families.”