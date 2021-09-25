Logo
Two Canadians detained by China for more than 1,000 days return home: Local media
People hold placards calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, Canada on Mar 6, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Lindsey Wasson)

25 Sep 2021 09:37PM (Updated: 25 Sep 2021 09:37PM)
TORONTO: The two Canadians who were detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days returned home on Saturday (Sep 25), local media reported, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received them.

Footage from TV channel CTV showed Trudeau welcoming businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig when they arrived in the western Canadian city of Calgary.

The Prime Minister's Office did not offer an immediate comment.

Late on Friday, Trudeau told reporters the two Canadians had left Chinese airspace, shortly after Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou flew out of Canada after reaching an agreement with US prosecutors, ending her extradition hearing.

Source: Reuters/zl

