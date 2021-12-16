Canadians urged not to travel abroad over Omicron COVID-19 variant

OTTAWA: The Canadian government on Wednesday (Dec 15) urged citizens to avoid foreign travel over the Christmas holidays, saying the COVID-19 Omicron variant "makes us fear the worst", including soaring infections and travel disruptions.

The travel advisory will be re-evaluated in four weeks, but public health restrictions could be imposed in the interim if the pandemic situation worsens, officials told a news conference.

"Our government is officially advising Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside Canada," Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told a news conference.

"Those who are planning to travel, I say very clearly: Now is not the time to travel. The rapid spread of the COVID variant on the global scale makes us fear the worst," he said.

"Traveling Canadians could contract the virus or get stranded abroad."

At an emergency meeting late Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had proposed closing the border, but the measure was roundly rejected by provincial leaders, a source told AFP.