Canvas system used by thousands of schools is back online after a cyberattack disrupted studies

A system that thousands of schools and universities use to support instruction was back online on Friday (May 8) after it went down during a cyberattack that created chaos as students tried to study for final exams.

The hacking group named ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the breach at Canvas, said Luke Connolly, a threat analyst at the cybersecurity firm Emisoft.

Instructure, the company behind Canvas, said in an update late on Thursday that the system was available for most users.

Canvas is used to manage grades, course notes, assignments, lecture videos and more.

The hacking group posted online that nearly 9,000 schools worldwide were affected, with billions of private messages and other records accessed, Connolly said.

Screenshots Connolly provided showed that the group began threatening on Sunday to leak the trove of data.

By Friday, Instructure and Canvas had been removed from a dedicated leak site created by the ransomware group on the dark web to publish stolen data.

Canvas went down on Thursday at the worst possible time. Students quickly took to social media, with many panicking that they could no longer view course materials housed within the platform to study for their final exams.

Teachers said they were having to find workarounds to help students study for exams and submit final assignments. And some schools, such as the University of Texas at San Antonio, announced they were pushing back finals scheduled for Friday in response to the outage.

Schools like Princeton University turned to X late on Thursday to announce “Canvas appears to be available again” and that information technology staff was monitoring the situation.