Fire at Cape Town airport disrupts international flights

CAPE TOWN: A fire broke out at Cape Town International Airport Tuesday (Feb 24), prompting passenger evacuations and disrupting international flights to and from South Africa's popular tourist city before being brought under control.



Images shared online showed travellers evacuating South Africa's second-busiest airport with suitcases as smoke filled the terminal and sirens rang to alert passengers of an emergency evacuation.



"Cape Town International Airport confirms that a fire occurred," Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said in a statement, adding that the blaze had been "extinguished" with no injuries.



"As a precautionary measure, international departures have been temporarily suspended, and incoming international flights are being diverted," the statement said, as the fire had affected "network and IT services".