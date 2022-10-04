Far-right Trump backers on trial for Capitol riot 'sedition'

'PEACEKEEPING FORCE'

But defence lawyers, arguing in federal court in Washington, said the government had exaggerated its depiction of people who went to Washington to help with public security.

Prosecutors were "cherry-picking" a few inflammatory text messages from thousands and lacked proof of the charges.

Rhodes's lawyer Phillip Linder said the group went to Washington on Jan 6 to provide security for Trump's speech that day and other pro-Trump events.

"The Oath Keepers are basically a peacekeeping force," Linder said.

"The real evidence is going to show our clients were there to do security for events that were scheduled for the 5th and 6th" of January 2021, he said.

"This is the biggest bait-and-switch in the history of the American justice system," said David Fischer, attorney for Thomas Caldwell, one of the other four Oath Keepers charged in the case.

Caldwell was the Oath Keeper responsible for preparing a heavily armed but never-mobilised "quick reaction force" positioned just outside of Washington on the day of the insurrection.

But Fischer said Caldwell never entered the Capitol and never attacked anyone.

"He went down to Washington DC on a date with his wife," the attorney claimed.

RARE CHARGE

The trial was the first in hundreds of cases from the Jan 6 riot to make use of the rare charge of seditious conspiracy.

Carrying a potential 20-year prison sentence, it is a gamble for the Justice Department, which wants to underscore the seriousness of the event, in which Trump supporters sought to prevent Congress from certifying Biden as the victor in the November 2020 presidential election.

Out of 870 people charged so far, the government has reserved sedition for just a few dozen of the attackers, mostly members of self-styled militia groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys who allegedly planned and coordinated the assault. Three other Oath Keeper leaders are standing trial with Rhodes: Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, and Kenneth Harrelson. Another four will undergo a separate trial.