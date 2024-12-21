Suspected car 'attack' on German Christmas market, leaves at least two dead, dozens injured

MAGDEBURG, Germany: A car barrelled through a Christmas market crowd in the eastern German city of Magdeburg on Friday (Dec 20), leaving 60 to 80 people injured, and at least two dead, in what regional authorities were treating as a suspected attack.

German state premier Reiner Haseloff announced that a Saudi man had been arrested in connection to the attack.

NTV television showed multiple ambulances and fire engines at the chaotic site with injured people being rushed off to hospitals and others being treated as they lay on the ground.