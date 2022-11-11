CO2 pollution from fossil fuels to hit all-time high in 2022

SHARM EL SHEIKH: Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels, the main driver of climate change, are on track to rise one per cent in 2022 to reach an all-time high, scientists said Friday (Nov 11) at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

Emissions from oil, fuelled by the continuing rebound in aviation, will likely rise more than two per cent compared to last year, while emissions from coal - thought by some to have peaked in 2014 - will hit a new record.

"Oil is more driven by the recovery from COVID, and coal and gas are more driven by events in Ukraine," Glen Peters, research director at CICERO climate research institute in Norway, told AFP.

Global CO2 emissions from all sources - including deforestation and land use - will top out at 40.6 billion tonnes, just below the record level in 2019, the first peer-reviewed projections for 2022 showed.

Despite the wild cards of pandemic recovery and an energy crisis provoked by war in Ukraine, the uptick in carbon pollution from burning oil, gas and coal is consistent with underlying trends, the data suggested.

And deeply worrying, said Peters, a co-author of the study.

"Emissions are now five per cent above what they were when the Paris Agreement was signed" in 2015, he noted.

"You have to ask: When are they going to go down?"

CARBON BUDGET

The new figures show just how dauntingly hard it will be to slash emissions fast enough to meet the Paris goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.

Heating beyond that threshold, scientists warn, risks triggering dangerous tipping points in the climate system.