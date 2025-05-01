Cardinals lay groundwork for conclave, hope for quick vote

FINANCIAL CHALLENGES

On Monday, the Vatican said the cardinals had outlined Catholicism's most pressing challenges, including "evangelisation, the relationship with other faiths" and also the scourge of clerical child sex abuse.



On Tuesday, they focused on "the role of the Church in today's world".



On Wednesday, discussions turned to the issue of the Vatican's economic and financial situation - a potentially painful discussion, with experts warning it is facing a severe crisis.



Cardinal Reinhard Marx, coordinator of the Vatican's Council for the Economy, presented an overview of "existing challenges and critical issues", a Vatican statement said.



There was also an update on the current situation at the once scandal-hit Vatican bank, the Institute for Religious Works (IOR), which has undergone a clean-up. It is responsible for assets belonging to religious orders and organisations.



And there were discussions on what the Vatican called the "suffering caused by polarisation within the Church and the divisions in society".



There will be no meeting on Thursday, which is a public holiday in Italy, but the talks resume on Friday.