World

Caribbean countries to seek 'loss and damage' as top priority at COP27, document says
People walk along an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Aug 25, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares)
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda just after a month after Hurricane Irma struck the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda, on Oct 7, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)
People push a car in a flooded street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Aug 23, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares)
People cross a flooded street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Aug 23, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares)
07 Oct 2022 03:52AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2022 03:54AM)
NASSAU: Caribbean nations will unite to seek "loss and damage" compensation for the impact of climate change at the upcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, according to a report summarising conclusions of a recent regional summit.

Small island nations, which are among the most affected by rising temperatures, are pushing developed countries to create a "loss and damage" funding facility to pay for consequences of climate change that go beyond what people can adapt to.

"The Caribbean (should) push, as its top priority, agreements on the establishment of a loss and damage facility/loss and damage response fund at COP27, and a commitment to further operationalize a facility/fund in 2023," reads the report dated Sep 8.

The document emerged from the Caribbean Regional Heads of Government meeting held in The Bahamas in August that was attended by countries including Barbados, Haiti and Antigua and Barbuda.

Caribbean leaders also highlighted the importance of tourism to regional economies and "the increasingly devastating impact climate change has on that industry."

About 90 heads of state have confirmed attendance at November’s COP27 climate negotiations in Egypt where they will address issues including energy transition and food security at opening sessions, an Egyptian official said on Monday.

Source: Reuters/ec

