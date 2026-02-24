Canada PM heads to Asia seeking new trade partners as US ties fray 

TORONTO: Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to Asia this week seeking to broaden international trade, part of his plan to reduce Canadian reliance on the United States, which he says has left the country vulnerable.



Carney leaves Thursday (Feb 26) for India, the first stop on a three-country tour that includes Australia and Japan.



"In a more uncertain world, Canada is focused on what we can control," Carney said in a statement announcing the trip.



"We are forging new partnerships abroad to create greater certainty, security and prosperity at home."



Carney has said that the US-led global order is fading and that Canada should not expect the old system to return once US President Donald Trump leaves office.



Trump's tariffs on autos, aluminium, lumber and steel are hurting the Canadian economy.



Carney says that to safeguard Canada's economic future, the country needs to massively expand non-US international trade.