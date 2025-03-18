Carney says Canada 'too reliant on US' on UK, France trip

LONDON: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday (Mar 17) warned his country must reduce its reliance on the United States and would turn towards its "reliable" European allies instead on his first trip abroad.

Carney's transatlantic visit to British leader Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron came after US President Donald Trump suggested his country could become part of the United States and threatened its economy.

After succeeding Justin Trudeau last week, Carney conspicuously chose key European powers France and the United Kingdom, rather than the United States, for the visits.

Following talks with UK Prime Minister Starmer in London, Carney told journalists his country "must diversify" its trade and security ties.

"What is clear is that our trade and our security relations are too reliant on the United States. We must diversify," the former Bank of England governor said.

"That's one of the reasons for which my first visit is to Paris and London."

Underlining their "shared values" and "shared king", Starmer thanked Carney for his "approach to Ukraine", two days after the Canadian leader took part in a video conference on shoring up support for Kyiv hosted by his UK counterpart.

Britain's King Charles, who is also head of state in Canada, earlier welcomed Carney for talks at Buckingham Palace.

Carney had travelled to the British capital after meeting France's President Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Describing Canada as the "most European of non-European countries", Carney said his nation needed to boost ties with European allies like France while trying to retain positive relations with Washington.