The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Israel's Health Ministry this week reported data showing that more than 1.1 million people aged 60 and older received a booster dose of Pfizer, resulting in a decline in overall infections as well as severe illness from COVID-19 in that group. The authors said their study suggests that a booster dose can restore vaccine efficacy among booster recipients to 95 per cent.

In addition to preventing severe illness, some health officials in the United States and Israel say booster doses may help reduce transmission of the coronavirus at a time of rising infection rates in many countries.

WHAT IS THE CRITIQUE?

Many vaccine experts say the data so far only suggest a need for boosters in older adults and people with compromised immune systems. The critics include two FDA scientists who resigned as the United States government announced its booster shot plans.

For example, a report from Israel's Health Ministry shows a much higher risk of severe breakthrough infection among vaccinated people over the age of 60 compared with people aged 50-59 and 40-49, even though the younger groups include people who were vaccinated more than six months ago.

Other studies in the United States show that the vaccines remain highly protective against severe disease and death in adults under the age of 65.

Several other countries, including the UK, France and Germany, have so far limited booster plans to older adults and other high-risk groups.

The World Health Organization has repeatedly implored the United States and other wealthy countries to hold off on offering booster shots and to use those doses to help inoculate the many people worldwide who have yet to receive their first doses.

Scientists also say that there are confounding factors in analysing waning vaccine effectiveness and the impact of boosters, including whether Delta may have a harsher impact on older adults and whether a return to mask-wearing in some places, rather than booster shots, is helping contain the spread.

They also say that randomised trials provide the best estimates of effectiveness in the real world, but most of the data so far is from observational studies or from small clinical trials.