World

Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin exec, stabbed to death at 43
A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was fatally stabbed in San Francisco, on Wednesday, Apr 5, 2023. (Photo: AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

06 Apr 2023 09:40AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2023 09:42AM)
SAN FRANCISCO: Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early on Tuesday (Apr 4), according to the cryptocurrency platform and police.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Main Street at 2.35am on Tuesday and found a 43-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim died at a hospital.

Police did not identify the victim but MobileCoin confirmed Lee's death in response to an email from The Associated Press on Wednesday.

“Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators,” MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard said in a statement.

Lee was “made for the new world”, Goldbard wrote.

“From large contributions to Android at Google, to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating CashApp, and working with us here at Mobilecoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth," he said.

Lee came to MobileCoin as an early-stage investor and advisor, then became chief product officer and helped launch the Moby app, Goldbard said. Lee was the chief technology officer at digital payments company Square in 2013 when it launched a money transfer application now known as Cash App.

The police statement did not provide any details on the circumstances of the stabbing. Calls and emails to the department's media relations office were not immediately returned early Wednesday.

Source: AP/at

Related Topics

Cryptocurrency

