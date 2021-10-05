French clergy sexually abused more than 200,000 children since 1950, probe finds

PARIS: French clergy have sexually abused more than 200,000 children over the past 70 years, a major investigation released on Tuesday (Oct 5) found, and its authors accused the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye for too long.

The church had shown "deep, total and even cruel indifference for years", protecting itself rather than the victims of what was systemic abuse, said Jean-Marc Sauve, head of the commission that compiled the report.

Most of the victims were boys, he said, many of them aged between 10 and 13.

The church not only did not take the necessary measures to prevent abuse but also failed to report it and sometimes knowingly put children in touch with predators, he said. The head of the French conference of bishops, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, said the church was shamed. He asked for forgiveness and promised to act.