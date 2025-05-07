Papal conclave by the numbers

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican's papal conclave to choose a new spiritual leader for the world's 1.4 billion Catholics is governed by procedures and rituals that have evolved over centuries.

But the result of the election will be influenced by an arithmetic unique to this year's exercise:

133 CARDINAL ELECTORS

A record number of churchmen are eligible to vote in the conclave. There are 135 who meet the criteria - to be a cardinal under the age of 80 - but only 133 are to take part in the vote, with two said to be too ill to attend. This is up from 115 during the last two conclaves in 2005 and 2013.

Among them, 52 hail from Europe, 23 from Asia, 17 from South or Central America, 17 from Africa, 20 from North America and four from Oceania.

69 COUNTRIES

The cardinal electors come from 69 countries across five continents, another record, plus Jerusalem.