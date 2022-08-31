Logo
CDC advisers to decide on Omicron-retooled boosters on Sep 1
A patient receives the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine boosters at the North Oakland Health Center in Pontiac, Michigan, on Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Emily Elconin)

31 Aug 2022 03:37AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 03:37AM)
Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet on Thursday (Aug 30) to vote on whether to recommend the use of two COVID-19 vaccine boosters tailored against the Omicron variant.

A recommendation in favor of the modified vaccines by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, as well as Moderna is expected to pave the way for a rollout next week.

The US Food and Drug Administration is yet to authorise the two modified boosters, for which applications were submitted last week.

The so-called bivalent vaccines include both the currently dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants and the original version of the virus.

While Pfizer's vaccine would be for people aged 12 and older, Moderna's would be for those 18 and older.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will also meet on Friday but the CDC did not explain in detail the agenda for the day.

Source: Reuters/ec

