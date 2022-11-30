Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

CDC awards over US$3 billion to strengthen US public health infrastructure
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

CDC awards over US$3 billion to strengthen US public health infrastructure

CDC awards over US$3 billion to strengthen US public health infrastructure
A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, on Mar 15, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)
CDC awards over US$3 billion to strengthen US public health infrastructure
A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sep 30, 2014. (Photo: REUTERS/Tami Chappell)
30 Nov 2022 04:19AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 04:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday (Nov 29) it is awarding more than US$3 billion to help strengthen public health workforce and infrastructure across the United States after the COVID-19 pandemic put severe stress on them.

The public health agency's funding includes US$3 billion from the American Rescue Plan announced by President Joe Biden's administration last year, and would cover all state, local and territorial health departments across the country.

It also includes US$140 million from a new appropriation to those jurisdictions and an award of US$65 million to three public health entities to help provide training and technical assistance.

"The pandemic severely stressed (the health) agencies, which were already weakened by neglect and underinvestment," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "This grant gives these agencies critical funding and flexibility to build and reinforce the nation's public health workforce and infrastructure."

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

CDC

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.