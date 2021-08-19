Logo
CDC says COVID-19 vaccine protectiveness slipped amid Delta variant
Jane Nickert, director of nursing for the Washtenaw County Health Department converses with a person getting ready to receive their COVID-19 vaccine during an event hosted by Southeast Michigan Pull Over Prevention at Grace Fellowship Church in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on Aug 7, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Emily Elconin)

19 Aug 2021 01:56AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 01:56AM)
WASHINGTON: New data confirms that vaccine protection against COVID-19 has decreased for the Delta variant of the virus, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

Walensky, making the case for additional booster shot vaccines, said a US Study of nursing homes shows vaccine effectiveness declined to 53per cent with the Delta variant. She also noted an Israel-based study that showed increased risk of severe disease among those vaccinated early.

 

Source: Reuters

