Ceasefire hopes fade as Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon

CAIRO/BEIRUT: Prospects of a ceasefire between Israel and its foes Hamas and Hezbollah ran aground on Friday (Nov 1) as Israeli airstrikes killed at least 64 people in the Gaza Strip, according to medics in the Palestinian enclave, and bombed Beirut's southern suburbs.

Later on Friday, the Israeli military said it had killed senior Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab, describing him as one of the last surviving high-ranking members of Hamas responsible for coordinating with other groups in Gaza, in an airstrike in Khan Younis.

US envoys had been working to secure ceasefires on both fronts ahead of the US presidential election next Tuesday.

But Hamas does not favour a temporary truce, its Al-Aqsa Hamas television reported on Friday. The ceasefire proposals failed to meet its conditions that any deal must end the year-long war in Gaza and include a withdrawal of Israeli forces from the devastated Palestinian enclave, it said.