'A chance to survive': Ukraine's fortress steel mills

ZAPORIZHZHIA: Food and water stockpiles, generators, toilets, stacks of mattresses and even wood-burning stoves in bunkers deep underground - the Soviets built this Ukrainian steelworks with war in mind.

A sister plant of the Azovstal mill that's the last redoubt of Ukrainian forces in the port city of Mariupol, the Zaporizhstal factory shows how these Stalin-era sites are designed to defy Russia's invasion.

"We can stay in the shelters for a long time," said Zaporizhstal employee Ihor Buhlayev, 20, in his hooded silver safety gear as molten metal flowed and sparked behind him. "I think it will give us the chance to survive."

Buhlayev's workplace in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia was not taken in Russia's attack, though the plant had to halt operations as the front drew dangerously closer.

The bunkers underneath the giant Azovstal and Zaporizhstal plants were built in the early 1930s, when the world recovered from one war while plodding towards another, and they are intended to shelter thousands of workers.

Both plants are under Metinvest Holding, which is controlled by Ukraine's richest man Rinat Akhmetov.

There are 16 bunkers at the Zaporizhstal works, and the one AFP visited was about 10 metres underground and protected by a roughly 10 centimetre-thick blast door.

The long, brightly lit room has rows of wooden benches and is supposed to be able to hold 600 people.

Tanks of water can flush the toilets, emergency food and bottled water are stacked in a storage room, and there are chest-high stacks of firewood for the oil barrel-sized metal stove.

ANOTHER KIND OF WAR

The bunkers under Azovstal sheltered hundreds of civilians, many of whom left the site in an international rescue operation, and still offer refuge for the holdout forces resisting full Russian control of Mariupol.

"God forbid we find ourselves in a situation like our colleagues from Azovstal, metalworkers like us, who ended up staying for so long (in the shelter) ... I wouldn't wish that on anyone," Alexander Lotenkov, communications department head, said inside the bunker.

Above that shelter, the roughly 5.5-square-kilometre site has about half the footprint of Azovstal but is still massive and the only way to efficiently get between its units is on a vehicle with wheels.