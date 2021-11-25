France and Britain seek answers while trading blame after migrant tragedy

PARIS: France and Britain sought answers on Thursday (Nov 25) on how to deter migrants from trying to cross the sea separating them after 27 people died making the attempt in an inflatable dinghy, the worst accident of its kind in the Channel on record.

President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Boris Johnson had differing views over who was to blame for the tragedy.

In a phone call with Johnson on Wednesday night, Macron emphasised the shared responsibility the two governments carried. Johnson said Britain had had difficulty persuading the French to tackle the problem in the correct way.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex was due to hold a crisis meeting on Thursday morning, as authorities announced that a fifth suspected people smuggler had been arrested in connection with the disaster.

British Interior Minister Priti Patel said that she would be having talks with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin, who said that Britain, Belgium and Germany needed to do more to help France tackle the issue of illegal migrants and human trafficking.

"It's an international problem," Darmanin told RTL radio.