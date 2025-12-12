Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing makes first in-court appearance

JUDGE AIMS TO PROTECT PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Robinson is accused of firing a single round from a rooftop that killed Kirk during a Turning Point USA event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, about 65km south of Salt Lake City, as Kirk debated with students.

Kirk's death sparked denunciations of political violence across the ideological spectrum.

Since Robinson's first court appearance via video link on Oct 27, Graf has made rulings designed to protect his presumption of innocence in a case he said had drawn "extraordinary" public attention.

The judge ruled Robinson could appear in court in regular clothes but must be physically restrained. Graf prohibited media from filming or photographing Robinson's handcuffs and shackles after his lawyers said images of him restrained could prejudice jurors.

On Thursday, Graf briefly halted the livestream and ordered a videographer to move to a new position. Visser had called for the broadcast to be terminated after it showed Robinson's shackles.

One videographer and one photographer have been designated by the court to share images and audio from the courtroom with other news outlets.

Erika Kirk, now head of Charlie Kirk's conservative Turning Point organisation, has called for cameras to be allowed in the courtroom to preserve transparency.

Robinson is charged with seven criminal counts, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice for disposing of evidence, and witness tampering for asking his roommate to delete incriminating texts. Prosecutors said they would seek the death penalty.