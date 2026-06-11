China-linked accounts used ChatGPT to help create fake Facebook personas, avoid detection: OpenAI

SINGAPORE: A China-linked influence operation used ChatGPT to help design a Facebook playbook for building credible personas, amplifying narratives and reducing the risk of platform detection, according to OpenAI.

This was flagged in the AI giant's latest threat report published on Thursday (Jun 11), which detailed how OpenAI had banned likely China-origin ChatGPT accounts for using the popular chatbot to support two covert influence operations.

The United States tech firm said one of the operations was behind a data centre-focused campaign and likely run by a private Chinese technology company conducting work for Chinese provincial-level government clients. The accounts here generated content claiming that the rapid construction of data centres for AI was pushing up electricity prices for ordinary American families.

The other operation ran a campaign producing content criticising US tariffs and claiming that the US was seeking technological dominance. Operators here specifically instructed the model to depict only US President Donald Trump in political cartoons and to leave out any imagery of China or Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

They also asked ChatGPT to propose a concept for an AI system to surveil online public opinion, and one account showed a possible link to earlier China-origin activity targeting the Philippines.

OpenAI assessed that both campaigns gained little or no authentic engagement.

"Foreign influence operations have long sought to latch onto existing local issues and sincerely held beliefs, using them to build credibility, amplify divisions or exacerbate public distrust," said the company.

"In this case, the operators attempted to covertly insert themselves into an ongoing American debate about the future of the country’s AI capabilities while hiding who they were and what motivated them."