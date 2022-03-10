Chernobyl power cut, transmission lost at Europe's largest atomic plant: IAEA

VIENNA: Power has been cut to the Chernobyl nuclear plant, Ukraine said Wednesday (Mar 9), but the UN's atomic watchdog said there was "no critical impact on safety".

The news from the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster came as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said data transmission was also lost at the Zaporizhzhia atomic plant, Europe's largest.

Russian forces shelled and captured the Zaporizhzhia plant on Mar 4, causing a fire that raised alarm in Europe of a possible nuclear catastrophe.

Earlier, on the day Russia invaded Ukraine, its troops seized the defunct Chernobyl plant, site of a 1986 disaster that killed hundreds and spread radioactive contamination west across Europe.

On Wednesday Kyiv's energy operator Ukrenergo said on Facebook the station "was fully disconnected from the power grid".