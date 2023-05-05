Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Cherry blossom mingles with barbed wire and trenches in Kyiv park
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Cherry blossom mingles with barbed wire and trenches in Kyiv park

Cherry blossom mingles with barbed wire and trenches in Kyiv park

People take pictures under cherry blossoms in a park in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 4, 2023. (File Photo: Reuters/Alina Smutko)

05 May 2023 08:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Pink cherry blossom has brought a touch of spring to a Kyiv park still strewn with barbed wire and anti-tank barriers.

Picking their way through the defences and past signs warning of landmines, Kyiv residents are revelling in the splash of colour in Kyoto Park, a symbol of Ukrainian-Japanese friendship on the outskirts of the city.

"When I saw the sign reading '(danger) mines', I thought that the gardeners must have been very lucky as they already mowed the lawn here," saleswoman Olha Stashinskene said. "One should always look for something beautiful in life."

Olena Yukhymchuk, 37, tries to go to parks as often as possible with her 8-year-old daughter Yaroslava.

Girls walk under cherry blossoms next to trenches in a park in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 4, 2023. (File Photo: Reuters/Alina Smutko)

"Despite everything, the colours give us an easier daily routine, because when everything is grey it's much harder to deal with," she said.

The Ukrainian military positions in the park, including trenches and a bunker, are no longer in use. But for some of the visitors, the stark reminders of the war are as important as the springtime glory of the trees.

"I actually want the tank barrier in the frame when my friend takes pictures of me. That's our destiny, that's the times we got assigned to live in. This should remain as a memorial even after our victory," said Liubov Iliashenko, a 28-year-old dentist.

Related:

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

Ukraine Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.