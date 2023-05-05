Cherry blossom mingles with barbed wire and trenches in Kyiv park

KYIV: Pink cherry blossom has brought a touch of spring to a Kyiv park still strewn with barbed wire and anti-tank barriers.

Picking their way through the defences and past signs warning of landmines, Kyiv residents are revelling in the splash of colour in Kyoto Park, a symbol of Ukrainian-Japanese friendship on the outskirts of the city.

"When I saw the sign reading '(danger) mines', I thought that the gardeners must have been very lucky as they already mowed the lawn here," saleswoman Olha Stashinskene said. "One should always look for something beautiful in life."

Olena Yukhymchuk, 37, tries to go to parks as often as possible with her 8-year-old daughter Yaroslava.