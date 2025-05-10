From Chicago to Chiclayo: Peruvian town hails adoptive son and pope

CHICLAYO: Residents in the Peruvian town of Chiclayo chant "long live the pope!" hailing the election of their adoptive son, who for years lived, ate, and prayed among them.

Pope Leo XIV spent eight years as a bishop close to the shores of the Pacific, becoming a Peruvian citizen in the process.

For Chiclayo locals, he is as much theirs as he is a Chicagoan.

"It's a magical day," said Lula Botey, a realtor and one of a crowd chanting, praying, and applauding his selection around St. Mary's Cathedral.

Some of Leo's first words as pontiff uttered from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square, were to acknowledge this dusty town on the other side of the world.