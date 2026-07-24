EU renews online child sex abuse detection powers

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Thursday (Jul 23) allowed online platforms to scan for child sexual abuse material in users' chats - but with an exemption for encrypted messaging services.



A mechanism that enabled online platforms and messaging services to voluntarily report abusive images lapsed on Apr 3, as governments and lawmakers squabbled over an overhaul of the system.



The renewed authorisation will be in effect until April 2028. The hope is that this will give time for the EU to agree on broader rules.



Some online platforms had used the mechanism for years to voluntarily report child sexual abuse material as well as "grooming" messages.



Before the mechanism lapsed in April, several tech firms said they would continue to "take voluntary action" and scan messages when necessary.



In 2022 the EU executive proposed making it mandatory for platforms to detect and report abusive material and grooming.



Such a move had the strong support of many child protection groups.